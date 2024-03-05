Home - News - Leeds Utd v Stoke City : watch live streaming on tv

Where to watch the Leeds United vs Stoke City Championship match on TV in the UK, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Leeds United play host to Stoke City at Elland Road on Tuesday night with the opportunity to restore their place in the Championship top-two as the fight for automatic promotion in the second-tier heats up.

What TV channel is the game on

This game will not be broadcast live in the UK due to broadcasting limitations on the Championship in the United Kingdom. However, live updates will be available on both teams ocial media platforms and through Sky Sports Newsdesk.

The match is set to start at 7:45 PM from the Elland Road Stadium in Leeds.

Additionally, Bet365’s live in-play service will provide live in play updates from the stadium starting from kick-off.

The Whites were expected to make it ten wins in as many Championship games in 2024 in Saturday’s Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Daniel Farke’s promotion-chasing troops locked horns with a relegation-threatened Terriers’ side, but their 100 percent winning run since the New Year finally came to an end.

The result saw the Peacocks tumble out of the division’s second automatic promotion slot, which Ipswich Town currently hold after a 2-0 win against Plymouth Argyle on the same day.

Leeds are now two points behind the Tractor Boys, meaning automatic promotion destiny is no longer within their grasp with 11 games left to play in the season, although the Whites do have a far better goal difference.

Stoke City, meanwhile, are striving to climb above the dotted line at the other end of the table, and they secured a much-needed 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday thanks to goals in either half from Bae Junho and Lewis Baker.

