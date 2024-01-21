Home - News - Leeds Utd v Preston NE -Where to watch live streaming

Where to watch the Sunday lunchtime kick off between Leeds Utd and Preston North End, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Leeds United will look to keep their automatic qualification hopes alive when they host Preston North End at Elland Road on Sunday in an early Championship kickoff.

Preston upset the odds with a victory against Leeds United on Boxing Day at Deepdale, but Daniel Farke’s side remain undefeated at home this season and come into this one with form on their side.

After finishing 2023 with a whimper, the Whites’ have looked a re-energised outfit since the New Year, winning three on the spin in all competitions.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK. Kick off time for the match is 12:00PM.

The Yorkshire-based outfit have given their automatic qualification hopes a new lease of life as they currently sit seven points adrift of runners-up Ipswich Town.

The hosts’ brushed aside a meek Cardiff City side 3-0 last time out. In-form striker Patrick Bamford broke the deadlock early in the game, with further goals coming from Daniel James and Georginio Rutter to give them a comfortable victory.

Preston, meanwhile, head to Leeds on the back of a victory as well, defeating Bristol City 2-0 in their most recent Championship fixture thanks to a second-half brace from Will Keane.

The Lilywhites’ needed that win desperately as they snapped a run of three defeats in a row in all competitions.

Ryan Lowe’s men may be sitting 12th in the Championship table with 38 points, but with just four points between them and sixth-placed Hull City, a late playoff push is not completely out of the question.

