Leeds Utd v Portsmouth live streaming : where to watch on TV

Lees Utd face Portsmouth in front of the Sky Sports TV cameras in their season opener at Elland Road.

After narrowly missing promotion last season, Leeds United, having been edged out by Southampton in the play-offs, will be keen to rebound strongly and give their fans something to cheer about.

While last season’s failure to secure promotion was a disappointment, the Lilywhites were very unlucky as Daniel Farke’s Leeds amassed an impressive 90 points, a total typically sufficient for a top-two finish in most Championship seasons.

The pressure is on Farke as this season feels like a critical ‘win or bust’ situation for the former Norwich City and Krasnodar manager.

However, his experience in securing promotions and Leeds’ talented squad should position them well to succeed this year.

What TV Channel is the Leeds Utd v Portsmouth game on?

Fans can watch the game through the new Sky Sports+ channel which offers access to the majority of Championship games this season. You can watch on the Sky GO app which goes live from the kick off time of 12:30PM from Elland Road.

You can alternatively use Bet365's live football in play service from Leeds.

Portsmouth had a remarkable 2023-24 season, winning the League One title and ending their long absence from the Championship. However, they might face a tough adjustment this season.

John Mousinho and Rich Hughes did a sterling job in getting Pompey back into England’s second tier but things haven’t gone so well in pre season.

Last season’s top scorer Colby Bishop is out, requiring heart surgery and key summer acquisition Josh Murphy picked up a knock in their last preseason game.

A trip to Leeds in the season opener is probably not what Portsmouth would have wanted but if they can take apoint back to the south coast that will be seen as a result.