Home - News - Leeds Utd v Millwall live streaming, tv channel, how to watch today

Live streaming news, kick off time and where to watch the match between Leeds Utd and Millwall FC from Elland Road this afternoon.

Another round of EFL Championship fixtures concludes with the featured match between Leeds United and Millwall on Sunday.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United comes into this game with an impressive streak of seven consecutive home victories in the league and aims to extend this formidable run.

What TV channel is the game on?

The Leeds Millwall match is scheduled for live broadcast in the UK on Sky Sports Football. You can also get live updates on Leeds and Millwall social media channels.

Kick off time for this is at 3PM from Elland Road Stadium in Leeds. Viewers can also use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from the kick off.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Leeds narrowed their gap to Championship leaders Leicester City to just three points following a 2-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday last Friday.

Farke’s team has been in stellar form, winning 11 of their last 12 Championship games, with their only non-win being a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town on March 2.

This impressive series of results has reignited Leeds’ aspirations of winning the league title, placing them second in the standings, only three points behind Leicester at the top who are on FA Cup duty today.

Millwall is also experiencing a resurgence since the return of local legend Neil Harris as manager.

The Lions achieved a 1-0 win over Birmingham City at the Den last Saturday, marking their fourth consecutive match without a defeat — securing three wins and a draw.

This is a significant turnaround from an eight-match winless streak in all competitions prior to this period.

Sitting 16th in the Championship with 43 points from 37 matches, Millwall finds themselves level on points with 15th-placed Swansea City.

This should be an exhilarating watch for the neutrals. Both teams are in top form so this should have plenty of goal mouth action.

Given Farke’s side’s exceptional home record this season Leeds are of course favourites but this one could go either way.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.