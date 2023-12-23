Home - News - Leeds Utd v Ipswich Town – Where to watch live streaming EFL

How to tune in for the Saturday afternoon match between Leeds United and Ipswich Town, with details on live TV broadcast times and streaming options from Elland Road Stadium

An enticing 12:30 pm clash sees the third-placed team Leeds Utd hosting the second in the standings.

Leeds United, despite gaining just a single point from their last two matches, have not faced defeat in 11 home games this season at Elland Road.

Is the game on TV?

The Leeds Ipswich game is on Sky Sports Football this lunchtime, with the kick off time set at 12:30PM.

Sitting 10 points ahead, Ipswich Town has maintained an impressive run of five games without a loss. This season, under the guidance of Kieran McKenna, they have suffered only two defeats and lead the EFL Championship in scoring with 47 goals.

In the midfield, Ipswich’s key player Massimo Luongo recently announced his retirement from playing for the Australian national team on Wednesday, focusing his efforts on helping his club achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Both Leeds and Ipswich finding the net

Both teams have a knack for finding the back of the net, suggesting a goal-rich encounter at Elland Road.

Ipswich tops the Championship in scoring, netting 47 goals in 22 games. Key contributors include Conor Chaplin (eight goals), Nathan Broadhead (eight goals), and George Hirst (six goals), who have been instrumental in the attacking third.

Leeds, on the other hand, have shown remarkable scoring prowess at home, hitting three or more goals in three of their last five home games.

Given this trend, betting on over 3.5 goals at odds of 11/8 seems a prudent choice, particularly considering their previous encounter in August, which saw a total of seven goals scored.