Leeds Utd v Coventry live streaming on TV

Information on where to view the English Championship game between Leeds Utd and Coventry City, including TV broadcast times and streaming updates.

Leeds United will look to return to winning ways when they host Coventry City at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon in the Championship.

After beating Blackburn Rovers last weekend, the Whites’ had the chance to keep up their momentum against fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland in midweek.

Jobe Bellingham’s late winner saw them fall to a 1-0 defeat at Sunderland on Tuesday night, bringing a seven-game unbeaten run to an abrupt end.

What TV channel is the Leeds game on?

The match is not live streaming on Sky Sports Football in the UK, as Sky and TnT do not have the broadcast rights to show the 3PM kick off.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Championship in play service from Elland Road.

Midweek wins for the top two Leicester and Ipswich worsened the damage of that defeat at the Stadium of Light, so Daniel Farke’s leggy side cannot afford another slip-up at home to Coventry, given they are now ten points adrift of the automatic promotion places and the relentless nature of the top two this season.

Coventry slow out the blocks

Coventry City, meanwhile, have recovered from their last season’s play-off final defeat hangover, leading to a slow start to the ongoing campaign.

The West Midlands outfit have steadily climbed up the league table and played out a credible 1-1 draw against Southampton last time out, with Haji Wright breaking the deadlock early after the half-time break before their opponents levelled the scores midway through the half.

The visitors’ sit 14th in the Championship standings with 26 points from 21 games, just seven points adrift of sixth-placed Sunderland and six above Queens Park Rangers in the bottom-three.