Leeds Utd v Coventry game on TV, where to watch, channel listings

Leeds United will aim to strengthen their push for promotion when they host a struggling Coventry City side in the Championship this Saturday. Leeds come into the game buoyed by a solid 2-0 win over Cardiff City, which moved them into the top six with 11 points from their opening six matches.

In contrast, Coventry have had a disappointing start to the season, compounded by a 2-1 home defeat to Swansea City last weekend. This result leaves them six points adrift of the play-off places, adding pressure as they head to Elland Road.

Is Leeds United vs Coventry City on TV?

This fixture will not be broadcast live on Sky Sports for this round of Championship matches.

Kick-off Time, Date, and Venue for Leeds game

The match will be played at Elland Road, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 BST on Saturday, 28th September 2024.

Leeds v Coventry Key Stats and Head-to-Head Record

Leeds United have faced some challenges at home recently, losing four of their last seven games at Elland Road after an impressive 21-match unbeaten streak in the Championship was broken in April. Coventry, meanwhile, have struggled on the road, having failed to secure an away victory since a 3-1 win at Huddersfield Town in March.

Head-to-Head Breakdown: