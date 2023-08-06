Leeds Utd v Cardiff City – How to watch live

Leeds United welcome Cardiff City on Sunday for an EFL Championship clash which looks the pick of the Sunday fixtures in England’s second tier.

The match will kick off at 14:30 BST from Leed’s Elland Road Stadium.

Daniel Farke and his Leeds Utd side will be hoping to kickstart their bid to earn an immediate return to the Premier League with a win in front of a packed Elland Road crowd.

Patrick Bamford really needs to get amongst the goals early on.

Cardiff narrowly dodged the relegation bullet last season – will the return of Aaron Ramsey give the club a much needed boost?

Is there live streaming available?

Yes. Fans of Leeds Utd and Cardiff City in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event for the live broadcast.

The channel for the broadcast is 403.

You can also take advantage with Bet365, who will be going live in play from the kick off time of 14:30.

Leeds will be looking to improve on their dismal form of last season.

The Whites were relegated from English top-flight last season after finishing 19th on the EPL table with just seven wins from 38 matches.

Daniel Farke’s side were porous in defence, conceding more goals (78) than any other side in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City narrowly escaped relegation from the Championship during the 2022/23 season, and will be looking to have a much better season than what they recorded last campaign.

The Lilywhites are coming into this match beaming with confidence after keeping clean sheets in their last two matches.

A comfortable 2-0 win against EPL side Nottingham Forest was followed by yet another clean sheet in a 1-0 victory over Scottish side Hearts.

Cardiff City meanwhile will be hoping to put the demons of the past two matches behind them.

A 0-0 draw with Wycombe and a 4-0 loss to Portuguese outfit Porto meant that the Bluebirds failed to find the net in their last two matches.

Leeds had a bit of strange season last time out – they started badly and ending with positive results.

After losing their first two matches against AS Monaco and Manchester United by two goals to nothing.

The Whites rallied back to win their last two matches, keeping clean sheets in both of them.

Defeat to Braga and Porto without scoring and playing out a goalless draw at Wycombe Wanderers is hardly the confidence booster that they required ahead of the challenge that awaits them at Elland Road.

In all, Cardiff played three, scoring none and conceding five.

The Welsh club will have to be at their best to get any sort of result against Leeds this afternoon.