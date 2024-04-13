Home - News - Leeds Utd v Blackburn Rovers TV Channel, Coverage and Listings

Where to watch Leeds Utd versus Blackburn Rovers through a stream of the match live. Here’s all you need to know.

Blackburn Rovers make the trip to Elland Road to face automatic promotion hopefuls Leeds United on Saturday, as the Championship run-in is all important in the hunt for the top two and survival.

The Whites come into this contest looking to return to winning ways, having gone without a win in back-to-back league games for the first time since the New Year following Tuesday night’s scoreless stalemate at home against Sunderland.

Where to watch on TV

The Leeds Utd v Blackburn Rovers match is the featured game on Sky Sports Football or Main Event (Channel 401) this lunchtime. Kick off time for the game is 12:30PM.

I also use Bet365’s live in play service which goes live from Elland Road Stadium in Leeds from the kick off time.

That 0-0 draw followed an unprecedented 2-1 loss away at Coventry over the weekend. They have only picked up a single point in their past two games, which has seen Daniel Farke’s side tumble out of the automatic promotion berths.

However, they sit just one point shy of both Leicester and Ipswich in what seems to be a fascinating and stressful last four rounds of the Championship campaign.

To keep up the pressure on leaders Leicester, it’s crucial for Daniel Farke’s troops to pick up all three points against a Blackburn Rovers side, who head to Elland Road fresh off the back of suffering a 5-0 hammering at Bristol City last time out.

Rovers have had a difficult time of things lately, winning only one of their past 13 games. John Eustace’s side is edging closer to the relegation zone, with only three points separating them from the bottom three.

