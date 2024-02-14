Home - News - Lazio vs Bayern Munich on TV

Where to watch this Wednesday Champions League first leg tie between Lazio and Bayern Munich, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Lazio is set to welcome Bayern Munich at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome for the first leg of their two-legged quarterfinal clash. Even with the benefit of playing at home, Lazio are the underdogs coming into this one.

This is likely attributed to their lacklustre performance in the Serie A this season, especially compared to their impressive run last year where they finished second behind Napoli.

Where can I watch a live stream?

The first leg of this match is televised on the TnT Sports channel in the United Kingdom today, who have aall the broadcast rights for the Champions League games. Kick off time is 8:00PM.

Lazio recently broke a three-game winless streak with a victory against Cagliari, while Bayern Munich is favored to take a lead back to Bavaria tonight.

Following their recent defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich’s continuous dominance in the Bundesliga appears uncertain. Their season has been marked by unexpected losses, despite periods of consecutive wins.

The addition of Tuchel and key player Harry Kane raised expectations for Bayern Munich’s success in Europe, especially after their quarter-final defeat to Manchester City last season.

They are currently trailing Bayer Leverkusen by five points in the Bundesliga following a 3-0 loss to Xabi Alonso’s team. Additionally, their early exit in the German Cup has already cost them an opportunity to secure a trophy this season.

Lazio has maintained clean sheets in nine of their last 11 home games. Bayern, on the other hand, has struggled in front of the goal in two of their last five games, highlighted by their loss to Bayer Leverkusen and a notable interview with Thomas Muller expressing frustration.

While Lazio may not be performing at Leverkusen’s level this season, they have proven to be a formidable opponent at home.

In the group stages, they managed a draw against Atletico Madrid, largely thanks to a last-minute goal by goalkeeper Ivan Provedel in the 96th minute, complemented by a vigorous performance where they led the shot count 19-9.

Following this, they comfortably defeated Feyenoord and Celtic.

