Latvia v Wales live streaming options

Wales will head to Riga for a Monday match against Latvia, aiming for a win to keep their Euro 2024 qualification hopes alive in Group D. The game is set to commence at 21:45 local time at Skonto Stadium, which corresponds to 19:45 UK time.

Latvia sits at the bottom of the qualifying table, yet to secure a win and suffering four losses so far. Their prospects of advancing to the tournament seem increasingly dim due to their lackluster performance.

After a preparatory match against South Korea last weekend, Wales aims to rejuvenate their hopes of reaching one of the top two positions by securing favorable outcomes. Their journey in the qualifying series has been inconsistent so far, with a single win, a draw, and two losses out of four games.

Where to Watch Latvia vs. Wales

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on S4C and can also be streamed live via BBC iPlayer. For viewers in the US, fuboTV will be providing coverage.

UK Channels: S4C, S4C Red Button, BBC iPlayer

Match Details

Date: Monday, 11th September 2023

Monday, 11th September 2023 Kick-off: 7:45 PM UK time

7:45 PM UK time Competition: European Football Championship Qualifiers 2024

Form Guide for Latvia

With a track record of five losses in all their 2023 matches, the Latvian team is likely to be low on confidence. Nonetheless, it’s worth noting that aside from the game against Croatia, they lost all other matches by just a single goal. This suggests that Wales shouldn’t expect an easy match.

Latvia faces another setback with the injury of striker Vladislavs Gutkovskis.

The 28-year-old, who netted 5 goals in the 2023/24 Nations League, will be sorely missed, thereby constraining the attacking options for coach Kazakevics. Roberts Uldrikis, who was the lone forward in Friday’s match in Rijeka, is expected to seek better service in this upcoming game.

Arturs Zjuzins, Pavels Steinbors, and Raivis Jurkovskis are other significant players who will not be participating due to various reasons, further depleting the squad.

Croatia (L), Armenia (L), Turkey (L), Wales (L), Republic of Ireland (L).

Form Guide for Wales

Ahead of this match, Wales put forth a somewhat uplifting performance in a goalless friendly against South Korea last Thursday. The game saw a standout first start from Ipswich Town’s Nathan Broadhead, who was in fine form, and Jordan James impressing in the midfield.

Wales is a team undergoing a period of transition following the retirements of key figures like Gareth Bale, Joe Allen, and Chris Gunter after the World Cup. Additionally, the squad is missing Daniel James, and injuries have sidelined Wes Burns and Wayne Hennessey.

Manager Rob Page is turning to captain Aaron Ramsey and Tottenham’s recent acquisition Brennan Johnson as catalysts for the team. They’ll be aiming to secure a critical three points, especially after the campaign began promisingly but took a disappointing turn in June with losses to Armenia and Turkey.

South Korea (D), Turkey (L), Armenia (L), Latvia (W), Croatia (D).