LA Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles live stream – watch on TV from SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams are set to play host this weekend as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles touch down at SoFi Stadium on Sunday evening (21:05).

The Rams have exceeded expectations early in the NFL season, entering this contest on the heels of a 29-23 triumph over the Colts. Meanwhile, the Eagles clinched a close-fought 34-31 overtime victory against the Commanders.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The Rams v Eagles match will be live on Sky Sports NFL channel in the UK.

Bet365 will also have their live match in play service in operation from LA.

The Rams might see the return of Cooper Kupp after he was integrated into the 21-day practice schedule. Fans are keenly awaiting news on whether the star wide receiver will take the field on Sunday.

The availability of Alaric Jackson remains uncertain, while Ochaun Mathis might also make a comeback for Los Angeles.

On the Eagles’ side, Cam Jurgens is sidelined with a foot injury. Fletcher Cox, Marlon Tuipulotu, and Sydney Brown are also set to be absent, nursing various injuries.

The Eagles managed to fend off the Commanders, rallying from a 17-10 halftime deficit and later being drawn to a 31-31 tie at the end of regular play.

They stayed undefeated thanks to Jake Elliott’s 54-yard field goal. Meanwhile, the Rams, after relinquishing a 23-point lead, secured their win against the Colts with a 22-yard touchdown by Puka Nacua.

The Philadelphia Eagles seem poised to control the line of scrimmage, boasting a clear advantage in both the offensive line versus defensive line matchup and vice versa.

Philadelphia dominates at the line of scrimmage from both offensive and defensive perspectives.

The game’s tempo may hinge on the Eagles’ defensive prowess. If they don’t overpower the Rams’ somewhat inconsistent offensive line, we might witness a fast-paced encounter with plenty of scores on the board.

The Rams have emerged as a surprise package this season, showcasing not just their competitive edge but also an unanticipated offensive dynamism.

They rank in the top 10 for plays exceeding 15 yards and are near the top 12 in overall scoring. Last week, their signature high-paced gameplay was evident against the Colts.

Maintaining this against an Eagles defense that places eighth in pass-rush win rate, fifth in pressure percentage, and third in quarterback hurry percentage could be challenging.

Comparatively, the Rams’ offensive line stands at 28th in pass-block win rate, 32nd in sacks per pass attempt allowed, and 22nd in quarterback hits allowed.