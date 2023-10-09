Home - News - KSI v Tommy Fury live streaming

Two renowned figures in boxing, KSI and Tommy Fury, have confirmed an electrifying match scheduled for 14th October. Here’s your comprehensive guide leading up to the duel.

While KSI symbolizes the evolution of boxing with its intersection with celebrity culture, Fury stands as an embodiment of the sport’s classical roots.

This anticipated bout promises a captivating blend of techniques and styles which you can watch on DAZN.

KSI, the influential YouTuber, ventured into the boxing realm with his debut in 2018. He faced fellow content creator Joe Weller in an amateur clash that concluded with a triumphant knockout by KSI in the third round.

Later that year, a much-anticipated bout against Logan Paul ended in a draw.

In a 2019 rematch, this time professional, KSI clinched victory through a split decision after an intense six rounds. Surprisingly, the two adversaries co-founded the drinks label, Prime.

Subsequent matches saw KSI overpower Swarmz and Luis Alcarez Pineda in a single night of exhibition matches in 2022.

KSI continued his streak, defeating FaZe Temperrr early this year. A contentious bout in May against Joe Fournier was declared a no contest due to an unintentional elbow strike from KSI, overturning his initial victory.

Tommy Fury boasts an impeccable track record in the world of boxing with an undefeated run in nine professional matches.

Beginning with a points win against Jevgenijs Andrejevs in 2018, Fury has demonstrated his boxing prowess.

He achieved knockout victories against opponents like Callum Ide, Przemyslaw Binienda, Genadij Krajevskij, and Scott Williams over the next three years. 2021 saw him outscore Jordan Grant.

Later, Fury emerged victorious against Anthony Taylor, set against the backdrop of a match featuring Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.

He continued his ascent by defeating Daniel Bocianski, a match that was part of the event headlined by his brother, Tyson Fury, defending his heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte in 2022.

Tommy’s journey then intersected with celebrity boxing when he overcame YouTuber Jake Paul this year in Saudi Arabia after much anticipation.