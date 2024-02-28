Home - News - Kilmarnock v Rangers on TV – live stream and channel

Rangers travel to Ayrshire to take on Kilmarnock on Wednesday evening, looking to open up the gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

The Gers’ produced a five-star display last Saturday, firing five unanswered past a hapless Hearts side to secure a thumping 5-0 victory at the Ibrox.

Is the Rangers match on TV?

The match is not due for broadcast in Scotland. If you live abroad you can tune in to Rangers TV, although you can get match updates from Rangers and Kilmarnock social media. Kick off time for the game is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365's live in play service from Celtic Park.

Philippe Clement’s troops have now won nine games in a row, scoring 26 goals and preserving six clean sheets since the resumption of Scottish football after the winter hiatus.

This blazing run of results has propelled Rangers to the top of the Premiership table, two points above Glasgow rivals Celtic.

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, are having a season to remember, currently sitting in fourth place in the Premiership with 40 points after 27 rounds, two points clear of fifth-placed St. Mirren.

Derek McInnes’ side last tasted defeat at Ibrox early in 2024, and since then they have been in a rich vein of form, going seven games unbeaten—winning four—a run that saw them book a spot in the Scottish Cup quarterfinals.

