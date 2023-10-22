Home - News - Kansas City Chiefs vs LA Chargers live streaming NFL

This week, if there’s any game likely to exceed scoring expectations, it has to be this clash between two offensive powerhouses.

In recent matchups between the Chiefs and Chargers, the games have often been nail-biters. In the last six encounters, five were determined by a margin of six points or less, with two stretching into overtime. The scores for their previous four bouts were 30-27, 27-24, 34-28, and 30-24.

Despite their receivers’ recent struggles with dropped passes, the Chiefs are on a five-game winning streak, averaging 24.5 points per game (ppg).

On the other side, with a fully healthy Austin Ekeler, the Chargers are not far behind, posting an average of 25.4ppg.

For those expecting a continuation of this high-scoring trend, considering a bet over 48 points at Evens might be a promising choice.

The two teams have tallied 51 or more points together in their last five face-offs.

What channel is the game on?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports NFL n the UK. You can watch live streaming in the UK with Bet365.

Chiefs games always tight

This season, the Chargers’ games have all been closely contested, with each decided by no more than seven points.

They enter this match at a crucial juncture with a 2-3 record, while the Chiefs, at 5-1, appear poised to dominate the AFC West again.

Both squads consistently demonstrate their capability to rack up points, regardless of who’s on the field. Conversely, their defenses have often faltered over recent seasons. While the Chiefs’ defense has shown improvement at the outset of this season, they’ve been up against less formidable teams like the Broncos, Jets, and Bears.

Chargers Secondary problems

The Chargers, on the other hand, are facing challenges, especially in their secondary, currently yielding the second-most yards per game.

The Chiefs also have the benefit of extended rest, having played the previous Thursday. In contrast, the Chargers are coming off a short week, following a Monday night defeat to Dallas.