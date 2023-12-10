Home - News - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills live streaming NFL, tv channel, where to watch

Find out where to watch this crucial NFL matchup featuring Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. This includes details on television broadcast timings and information on streaming options.

This week’s NFL match-up features the Bills and Chiefs, two teams that have surprised many with their combined 14-10 record at this point in the season.

This game is crucial for the AFC playoff race, with the Chiefs at 8-4 currently holding the third seed, and the Bills, at 6-6, unexpectedly at the 11th seed, facing a tough journey ahead.

The Kansas City Chiefs face a challenge to recover from their disappointing performance against the Green Bay Packers in their recent Sunday Night Football game.

Both teams are used to being in the NFL spotlight, and while the Chiefs could handle a loss, the Bills are in a critical position where every game is a must-win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

What TV channel is the game on?

The Bills Chiefs game is the featured NFL match on on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK from the kick off time of 9.25PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live streaming service who have a live feed from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas.

As the season has progressed, the playoff outlook for both teams, particularly the Bills, is uncertain. Currently not in a favorable playoff position, the Bills are expected to give their all in this crucial game.

The Bills have a history of success at Arrowhead, including victories in 2021 and 2022. Despite their current record, they have strong statistics against the Chiefs but have struggled with self-inflicted setbacks, including losing four leads in the 4th quarter and overtime.

Buffalo’s offense has shown signs of improvement lately, evidenced by their performances against the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles, scoring 32 and 34 points, respectively.

Additionally, their bye week likely contributed to improved team health.

Losses to the Jets and a struggling Patriots team have also dented their season.The Bills’ road to the playoffs is challenging, with Dallas and Miami still to play.

The journey starts at Arrowhead in a crucial game that they need to win to keep their playoff ambitions alive.