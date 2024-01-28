Home - News - Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens – Can I watch live stream without Sky Sports?

This evening features a pivotal AFC Championship match, with Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs team traveling to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in a much-anticipated clash in Baltimore.

The Ravens, who clinched the top seed, overcame an initial challenge from the Houston Texans last week, rallying to a decisive 34-10 win thanks to a dominant second-half performance that yielded 24 unanswered points.

This win further solidified the Ravens’ position as the team with the most wins (11) against opponents with winning records this season.

The match is the televised NFL match on Sky Sports NFL channel in the United Kingdom this evening. Kick off time for the match is 8PM from the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

You can alternatively watch Bet365’s live NFL TV service to watch the game.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

They also lead the league with seven victories over teams that made the playoffs in 2023. Moreover, Baltimore has consistently outperformed 2023 playoff contenders, outscoring them by an average of 13.8 points per game.

Meanwhile, the NFL’s current champions, the Chiefs, clinched their sixth straight AFC Championship berth with a closely contested 27-24 victory against the Buffalo Bills.

Both teams are recognized for their formidable defenses. However, the strategic maneuvers of the defensive coordinators and key players like Roquan Smith of the Ravens and L’Jarius Sneed of the Chiefs will be crucial.

The Chiefs’ defense, in particular, is set to face a tough test against the Ravens’ leading rush offense, spearheaded by the versatile Lamar Jackson.

Lamar Jackson key to Ravens success

Lamar Jackson of Baltimore achieved a historic NFL milestone as the first player to rush for two touchdowns and accumulate over 100 rushing yards, while also passing for two touchdowns and maintaining a passer rating of 100 or more in a playoff game.

Baltimore’s enhanced receiving corps, combined with Jackson’s running prowess, might prove overwhelming for the Kansas City team.

Nevertheless, the Ravens will be under pressure, and NFL MVP Mahomes is known to excel under such conditions, particularly given Coach Andy Reid’s experience in high-stakes games.

This experience might just pave the way for the Chiefs to make another Super Bowl run.

If Mahomes secures a victory in this game, it would mark his 14th postseason triumph.

Over his initial 16 postseason starts from 2018 to 2023, Mahomes has an impressive record of 13-3, amassing 4,561 passing yards, 38 touchdown passes, and maintaining a 106.7 passer rating.

Mahomes has faced challenges in the passing game, partly due to numerous dropped passes by his receivers.

This issue has led to a more constrained passing approach for the Chiefs. Additionally, it’s worth mentioning that Mahomes has shown a greater vulnerability to defensive pressure this season compared to previous years.

In the odds, the Ravens are the favorites with 1/2 odds, while the Chiefs are positioned as 7/4 underdogs.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.