Juventus vs Frosinone live streaming on TV – where to watch

Where to watch tonight’s Coppa Italia kick off between Juventus and Frosinone, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Juventus are set to clash with Frosinone in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals at the Allianz Stadium later on this evening.

Having effortlessly defeated Salernitana in the previous round, Juventus now prepares to face a seemingly less challenging opponent.

Known as “The Old Lady,” Juventus stands as the overwhelming favorite against Frosinone.

Despite Frosinone, under Eusebio Di Francesco’s leadership, pulling off a remarkable 4-0 victory against Napoli in their previous match, Juventus’s form remains formidable.

They have only experienced one loss this season, and following their defeat to Sassuolo, they boast a 15-game unbeaten streak, including 12 victories.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Juventus is not televised on either Sky Sports orTnT Sport tonight, although you can watch on Arena Sports in Europe. Kick off time for the match is 8:00PM.

You can alternatively watch Bet365’s live TV service from Juventus’s Allianz Stadium.

Juventus has maintained consistent performance, not losing any points since their 1-1 tie with Genoa, and securing four straight wins, with their latest being two consecutive victories over Salernitana.

In their recent Coppa Italia match, Juventus triumphed 6-1 over Salernitana. They followed this with a closely contested Serie A game against the same team, narrowly winning 2-1 with a late goal.

Juventus has been particularly strong at home this season, winning nine and drawing three out of 12 home games without a single loss.

Conversely, Frosinone has struggled, with their stunning win against Napoli being their only success in their last seven games.

They haven’t earned any points in their past six Serie A matches, leading to their drop to 15th place in the league, just five points clear of the relegation zone. However, they have managed to score in six of their last seven games, offering a glimmer of hope.

In their previous encounters, Juventus has dominated, winning six out of seven matches against Frosinone, who are yet to secure a victory against them.

Tonight’s match looks a pretty one sided encounter.

