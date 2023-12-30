Home - News - Juventus v Roma live streaming – where to watch on TV

Where to watch the Italian Serie A clash kick off this evening between Juventus FC and Roma, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Two prominent Italian football clubs, Juventus and Roma, are set to compete in a Serie A match at the Allianz Stadium this Saturday.

Currently, Juventus is trailing the league leaders, Inter, by five points, but they have an opportunity to lessen this gap as they have played one game less.

Their recent form has been impressive, with no losses in their last 12 games across all competitions, bolstering their confidence for the upcoming match.

Roma’s performance in their most recent away game wasn’t as strong, having faced defeat against Bologna.

How to watch Juventus vs Roma online, TV channels & live stream news

The match is the featured game on TnT Sports channel this evening in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is at 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Juventus home ground, the Allianz Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Earning three additional points would help Juventus stay close behind the formidable league leaders, Inter Milan, who currently have a five-point lead over Max Allegri’s team, albeit having played an extra match.

As 2024 begins, Juventus faces a challenging two-game series against Salernitana. They will first host the team from the south in the Coppa Italia before heading to Salerno for a Serie A game. However, this weekend sees them returning to Turin.

Juventus has been exceptionally strong defensively at home, conceding no more than a single goal in each of their last 13 home games and allowing only seven goals during this period. This is their best defensive performance since 2019, under Allegri’s highly successful first tenure.

While Allegri hasn’t guided Juventus to a trophy since his return in 2021, he has undeniably made the team more resilient, reestablishing them as serious contenders for the title.

Maintaining pressure on Inter is a daunting task, but Juventus’s record of 10 wins in their last 12 home matches against Roma in Serie A suggests they have good reason to be optimistic about continuing this winning pattern in the upcoming Saturday match.