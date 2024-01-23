Home - News - Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev on TV – where to watch live streaming quarter final

Where to watch the quarter final of the Australian Open between Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Also on Tuesday, expected to begin around 9:30am (GMT), Jannik Sinner will take on Andrey Rublev in what is a very intriguing quarter-final match.

The young italian has been on fire in recent weeks and he’s certainly made light work of reaching the last eight of this Australian Open, winning each of his four matches in Melbourne.

In beating Karen Khachanov last time out, Sinner looked like a player determined to go all the way and if his recent record against Rublev is anything to go by, then he’ll probably go one step closer to glory here.

What TV channel is the game on?

This second Australian Open quarter final match is televised live on Eurosport throughout Europe. Play is scheduled to begin at 9:30AM in the morning in the United Kingdom.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live tv service from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The Russian has also played well on a hard surface recently and he certainly showed that he’s no easy player to get the better of when fighting off Alex De Minaur in five sets during the previous round.

That match required a huge effort, so you’d have to question whether the world number five has enough left in the tank to really push a top player who has had an easier run at this tournament.

As mentioned above, Sinner has a positive recent record against Rublev, winning four of the last five renewals of this match.

On a hard court, he’s never lost to the Russian when not pulling out due to injury, winning in straight sets on two occasions as recently as 2023.

The Italian is a big favourite to get the job done here and after having an easier run, it would be little surprise to see him record yet another straight-set victory, especially as Rublev had to expend what appeared to be an awful lot in the last round.

At the current odds, that’s the way to go in the betting too.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.