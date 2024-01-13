Home - News - Ivory Coast v Guinea-Bissau live streaming – watch AFCON opener on TV

Where to watch the AFCON opener kick off between Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Hosts’ Ivory Coast will look to commence their quest for a third Africa Cup of Nations title on a high note when they face minnows Guinea-Bissau at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in the 2023 AFCON opener on Saturday.

Backed by the huge home support, the Elephants have been in fine form lately and are the favourites to top Group A, which includes Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria, and Equatorial Guinea.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised on the BBC3 channel in the United Kingdom today. You can live updates on the football section of the BBC website. Those watching in Europe can tune in to beIN sports or Viaplay channels. Kick off time for the match is 8PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live stream service from the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara.

The home team won this competition in 2015 but have failed to go past the quarterfinals in three subsequent attempts and will need to snap the host nation’s jinx that has seen the host nation fail to win any of the last eight editions.

Guinea-Bissau, meanwhile, are competing in their fourth successive AFCON, but they are among a handful of participating teams that have yet to record their first victory at the finals. They have yet to make it past the group stages and remain without a win in a total of nine matches across the last three editions.

The Djurtus, who have assembled a squad almost exclusively of players from the European diaspora, were also thrashed 6-2 by Mali in their warm-up match earlier this week and will likely face a baptism of fire in their Group A opener against the Elephants’ in Abidjan.

