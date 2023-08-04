ITV 7 Racing Competition Goodwood for TV

We are on to Friday and another fine looking race card at Glorious Goodwood.

Don’t forget the ITV 7 Racing competition is free to enter and is a great way to keep you excited during today’s Goodwood Meeting.

Hopefully, we’ll have a little more luck today.

What are the ITV7 tips for today?

1.50 – Coral Goodwood Handicap (Class 2)

The ground is rain-softened, making this race quite a slog.

At 18/1, I’m taking a chance on Land Of Winter, trained by Rae Guest and ridden by Callum Shepherd.

This horse seems like the perfect fit for this race, especially on soft ground.

He comes into the race after a convincing 7.5-length win over 16f at Beverley on soft ground with a rating of 81. The handicapper only gave him a 3lb rise for that win, which is reasonable considering his margin of victory.

This puts him in at 84, just 1lb higher than when he won at Nottingham in November 2021 on soft ground. He also has winning course form on heavy ground over 16f.

Despite being at a lower level, he ran well at Goodwood last summer on unsuitably good ground, finishing just 3.25L off 90.

With his course form and stamina, Land Of Winter is the each-way selection at 16/1.

2023 Glorious Goodwood Friday Tip: Land Of Winter E/W @ 18/1 (6 places) NB

2.25 – Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 2)

There are only seven runners here, and Nostrum is the odds-on favorite.

He has an impressive record, winning three out of four starts, all on quick ground.

However, the question remains whether he can handle the tacky ground, making him a risky bet at those odds. At 20/1, Galeron offers good value for an each-way interest.

Charles Hills provided us with a winner earlier this week, and Galeron seems underestimated at this price.

He has been performing well at a high level this year, and we can forgive his poor run at Ascot last time out. Before that, he put up a strong performance in the Irish Guineas (8f gd), finishing just 3.5L behind Paddington.

He also ran well on soft ground, finishing fourth in the Newmarket 2000 Guineas.

With his liking for testing ground, Galeron, ridden by the in-form Tom Marquand, is a solid each-way bet at 20/1.

2023 Glorious Goodwood Friday Tip: Galeron E/W @ 20/1

3.00 – Coral Golden Mile (Heritage Handicap)

The first leg of our ante-post double didn’t go as planned with a poor performance in the Galway Plate.

We are also on Orbaan in this race, but we were hoping for better ground for him. While he can handle some ease in the ground, his best form comes on good to firm, and his stall 19 draw is less than ideal.

Nonetheless, we’ll stick with Orbaan and hope for a better showing. Fingers crossed he can hit the frame.

2023 Glorious Goodwood Friday Tip: Orbaan Already Advised E/W @ 33/1

3.35 – King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2)

Karl Burke has already tasted success this week, and White Lavender seems undervalued at her current price.

This 5-year-old mare by Heeraat loves soft ground, with form figures of 21344419 in such conditions. Her standout performance came at Longchamp in the G1 Prix de L’Abbaye in 2022, where she was only narrowly beaten by The Platinum Queen.

She returned to Longchamp this year for a G3 race on very soft ground and emerged victorious.

With a rating of 108 and a 3lb allowance, she’s closely matched with the other runners, except for Highfield Princess.

Though the latter is the favorite, the race seems wide open otherwise, and once White Lavender settles under Clifford Lee, she has every chance of securing a place. At 20/1, it’s worth considering an each-way bet.

2023 Glorious Goodwood Friday Tip: White Lavender E/W @ 20/1 NAP