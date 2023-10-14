Home - News - Italy v Malta live streaming

Following their 2-1 victory against Ukraine, Italy continues to feel the heat as they gear up for their seventh-round showdown with Malta.

Currently, Italy holds the second position in Group C, sharing seven points with Ukraine and Montenegro.

Luciano Spalletti faces a must-win situation this Saturday to ensure his side stays ahead in the race for the second spot.

Malta, unfortunately, lags at the bottom of the Group, having not secured any points and facing defeat in every qualifier match.

Italy live stream TV channel news

For viewers in the UK and Ireland, the match will be aired on Viaplay Sports 1 and Viaplay sports online. Those interested in streaming can tune into Bet365.

Italy live stream match information

Date: Saturday, 14th October 2023

Kick-off: 7:45 PM (UK Time)

Tournament: European Football Championship Qualifiers 2024

Venue: Stadio San Nicola

Broadcast Details: Italy vs Malta

UK: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay Sports Online

US: Fubo Sports Network, fuboTV

Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Optus Sport

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Italy Men’s Football Team Form

Ukraine (W), North Macedonia (D), Netherlands (W), Spain (L), Malta (W).

Recent Form: Malta Men’s Football Team

North Macedonia (L), Gibraltar (W), Ukraine (L), England (L), Luxembourg (W).