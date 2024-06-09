Home - News - Italy v Bosnia live streaming – where to watch on tv

The Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli will host an international friendly match between Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday, June 9.

Luciano Spalletti expressed contentment with Italy’s initial friendly match as they prepare to defend their Euro 2021 title in Germany this summer.

With final team squads still pending, anticipate further changes in personnel. Italian fans will be eager for a stronger showing in the upcoming match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

How to Watch Italy vs Bosnia TV channels & live streams

Viewers can watch the match live on tv using the DAZN sports network. You can also use the RAI 1 network in Italy if you are outside the United Kingdom.

You can also go in play, with live commentary from the Empoli starting at the kick off time.

The kickoff is set for 19:45 Bristish Standard Time.

Italy has advanced to the final stage of the European Championship after a challenging qualification phase, edging out the formidable Ukrainian team. Under Spalletti’s leadership, they are poised to defend their title at the tournament in Germany.

Italy’s preparation for the Euros kicked off with a goalless draw against Turkey. Despite fielding a less than full-strength side, it’s anticipated that Italy will feature a different starting lineup in this match, presenting coach Spalletti with tough decisions for his main squad selection.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will not be participating in the European Championship, having been eliminated in the playoff round by Ukraine. Their focus has shifted towards the upcoming Nations League matches this autumn.

Bosnia has already played one friendly in June, suffering a 3-0 defeat to England in Newcastle. Notably, the Bosnian team failed to register a single shot on target during the entire game.