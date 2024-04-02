Is West Ham v Tottenham on TV? How to watch live stream of Premier League fixture

West Ham will look to recover after succumbing to a late Newcastle come back last weekend as the Hammers went down 4-3 at St James Park.

David Moyes side let a two goal lead slip in that one as they enter this London derby against Tottenham Hotspur this evening.

Tottenham will be looking to keep up the chase for a European spot after grabbing a late winner against Luton Town last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game on TV tonight.

Where to watch West Ham vs Tottenham?

TV channel: If you are a resident in the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with the kick off time scheduled for 8.15PM.

Live streaming: If you have a Discovery+ subscription you can also watch live using the mobile app or through the website.

When is West Ham v Tottenham?

The match is due to be played on Tuesday 2nd April 2024, with a kick off time of 8.15PM from the London Stadium.

