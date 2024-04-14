Home - News - Is West Ham v Fulham on TV today? Channel details and match coverage

Where to watch the West Ham Utd vs Fulham game, with news on TV live broadcast listings and how to get live streaming of the match.

Sunday’s other 2pm kick off see Fulham make the trip from West to East London, aiming to snap a three-game winless streak.

Since their impressive 3-0 victory over Tottenham at Craven Cottage, Marco Silva’s squad has experienced a slump, particularly struggling in away matches.

How to live stream the game

The match is not broadcast live in the united Kingdom today. If you live outside the United Kingdom there are plenty of channels to choose from – you can still watch via beIN Sports, Viaplay or Arena Sport.

Kick off time for this is at 2:00PM from the London Stadium in West Ham. You can also use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from the kick off.

This could actually be a decent chance for the Cottagers to take advantage of a busy West Ham fixture list, as it falls between West Ham’s two-legged Europa League clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

The Hammers have typically started slowly following European fixtures this season, and David Moyes might consider resting some players ahead of the return leg.

Fulham are secure in the Premier League for another season, so we may see them take their foot off the gas ever so slightly in the last few weeks of the season.

The Cottagers can not qualify for any European football either, which makes this a decent shout for the West Ham home win.

