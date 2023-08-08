Is Tottenham’s game with Barcelona on TV?

How to watch the Barcelona v Tottenham game through a live stream on TV this evening.

Barcelona will play Tottenham Hotspur in a pre-season friendly match on Tuesday. Kick off is set for 19:00 BST

Both teams will bring their preparation for the new season to an end when they clash in the final of this year’s Joan Gamper Trophy.

Traditionally, the match is scheduled to be held at the Camp Nou stadium, but as it is under renovation, the game will be held at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

Barcelona v Tottenham live streaming news

Unfortunately, this match will not be broadcast on TV for fans who live in the United Kingdom.

If you are a member of Tottenham’s live TV service SpursPlay, then you can get access to a live feed.



How both teams fared in their last two matches

Xavi’s Barca have been in scintillating form lately. The Catalan side have kept clean sheets in their last two matches.

An action packed 3-0 win over UEFA Champions League record holders Real Madrid was followed by a 1-0 win against Italian giants AC Milan in their last match.

Tottenham Hotspur have been impressive too. The English side have made light work of scoring goals.

With two consecutive 5-1 wins against Lion City Sailors and Shakhtar Donetsk in their last two matches, Ange Postecoglou’s lads will be coming into this fixture high on confidence.

Barcelona pre-season form

Spanish giants Barcelona have won three out of four pre-season matches.

A 5-3 loss to Arsenal was sandwiched in-between wins against Vissel Kobe, Real Madrid and AC Milan.

Form: WLWW

Tottenham pre-season form

A 3-2 loss to fellow EPL side West Ham United in their first match has been the Lilywhites’ only defeat during this summer’s preparatory games.

Since then, the North London Club have comfortably won their other two pre-season matches, scoring ten and conceding just two.

Form: LWW