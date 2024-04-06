Home - News - Is there a stream of Wolves v West Ham today

TV channel details of the Wolves and West Ham Utd game. I’ve gathered all the live streaming information for UK viewers.

On Saturday afternoon, two teams with aspirations for European competition, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United, will face off in an eagerly anticipated match at Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, just three points adrift of their seventh-placed opponents West Ham, still harbor hopes for a European spot, especially with a game in hand.

Recent performances might be worrisome for manager Gary O’Neil as the Hammers come to town.

What TV channel is the live game on?

I’ve had a good look at the broadcast listings for the Wolves West Ham game and you can only watch on Arena Sports or Viaplay via outside the United Kingdom so a VPN is required. The match is not available to watch in the UK due to 3PM broadcast restrictions.

I also use Bet365’s live in play service from Wolverhampton’s Molinuex Stadium which begins at the kick off time.

Having lost three of their last five matches in all competitions and only managing a draw against relegation-threatened Burnley recently, they risk their season losing momentum, particularly after their FA Cup exit. Securing full points in this game could prove crucial as the season winds down.

West Ham, coming off a mixed week with a disappointing defeat at Newcastle followed by a hard-fought draw in the London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur, showed resilience.

The game against Tottenham saw opportunities for both teams to clinch the win, but a draw seemed a fair outcome.

To improve their standing, West Ham must enhance their away performance, as they’ve lost seven out of their last ten away fixtures in all competitions. A victory at Molineux would be significant, potentially distancing Wolves in the race for European qualification.

Historically, West Ham has the upper hand in recent encounters, winning five of the last seven head-to-head matches.

At Molineux, Wolves have dominated, winning four out of the last five meetings. This trend suggests that home advantage could be a decisive factor in this matchup.

I’m predicting a score draw this afternoon.

