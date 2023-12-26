Home - News - Is there a Southampton v Swansea live stream?

Where to watch the Championship kick off between Southampton FC and Swansea City, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Promotion chasers Southampton will look to cut the gap further on second-placed Ipswich Town when they play host to Swansea City at the St. Mary’s Stadium on Boxing Day.

After suffering four successive defeats in September, the Saints’ have come roaring back in some style, and riding on a scorching 15-game unbeaten run heading into Christmas (W10, D5).

What TV channel is the game on?

This Championship match from St Marys is not live streaming on Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom due to the 3PM broadcast restrictions in England. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Southampton’s St Marys Stadium.

Russell Martin’s side put in a gritty performance to see out a narrow 1-0 win over a resilient Queens Park Rangers side at the Loftus Road Stadium on Saturday, as Taylor Harwood-Bellis netted the only goal.

Prior to that, the Saints’ cruised to a 4-0 home victory over Blackburn Rovers, and their excellent run of results has seen them move within seven points of runners-up Ipswich Town, who currently hold the second and final automatic berth.

Swansea City, meanwhile, gave their supporters a Christmas cheer on Friday as they got the victory in front of their own fans against Preston North End on Friday evening thanks to a last minute winner from Jamie Paterson.

Still searching for a permanent head coach following the sacking of Michael Duff earlier this month, caretaker boss Alan Sheehan has done a fine job at stabilising things, with the Swans winning two of their four matches under his guidance, drawing one, and losing once.