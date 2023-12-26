Home - News - Is there a Preston v Leeds live stream?

Where to watch the lunchtime Boxing day kick off between Preston North End and Leeds Utd, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Leeds United will attempt to further close the gap on their automatic promotion rivals when they make the trip to Deepdale to take on 13th-placed Preston North End in the Championship’s lunchtime Boxing Day fixture.

The Whites’ will be ecstatic following their 4-0 statement victory over fellow top-two contenders Ipswich Town in front of a packed Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

What TV channel is the game on?

This early Boxing Day kick off is live streaming on Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom . Kick off time for the match is 12:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Deepdale Stadium in Preston.

Daniel Farke’s side had been on a little bit of a wobble prior to that, playing out a 1-1 draw with Coventry and losing 1-0 to Sunderland. Nevertheless, the Peacocks’ have moved within seven points of automatic promotion places, which can only serve as motivation ahead of a hectic run of festive fixtures.

With this game being Boxing Day’s early kick-off, the visitors’ can pile even more pressure on those above them with a positive result here.

The wheels have fallen off completely for Ryan Lowe’s Preston North End after an excellent start to the season, as they currently sit 13th in the Championship table, with an increasing gap between themselves and the top six.

Struggling for form and consistency as of late, their 3-1 victory over relegation-battling Huddersfield Town is their only three-point haul in the past seven outings, having lost five of them.

Despite an unglamorous performance, they looked good value for a gritty away point at Swansea last weekend.

But Jamie Paterson had other ideas and struck home a 95th-minute winner to steal all three points from Preston, who lost 2-1 and were unable to take anything back up the road.