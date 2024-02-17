Is the Norwich v Cardiff City game on TV and where can I watch?

How to watch the Norwich City and Cardiff game on TV today.

Norwich City will be looking to record a third successive home victory in the Championship when they play host to Cardiff City at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the first meeting between these two sides back in November last year, David Wagner was arguably only a loss away from losing his job as Norwich head coach after a poor run of result.

A 3-2 victory in South Wales sparked a turnaround that has put the Canaries firmly in contention for promotion to the Premier League.

TV Channel and live streaming details

This match is not available to watch in England today due to 3PM broadcast restrictions on the English Championship games.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from Norwich City’s Carrow Road Stadium.

The hosts’ are unbeaten in their past three games, and their gritty 4-2 victory over Watford on Tuesday night moved them up to seventh in the Championship table with 48 points from 32 games.

Cardiff City, on the other hand, have endured a rough ride lately and have been slipping down the table as a result.

The Bluebirds currently find themselves in 14th place in the Championship with 40 points from 31 games, 11 points clear of the relegation zone, and eight points off the playoff spots.

They were thrashed 2-0 by West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday, failing to muster a single attempt on target as they slumped to their sixth successive defeat against the Baggies.

