Is Sheffield Utd v Luton live streaming? where to watch on TV

Where to watch the Premier League afternoon kick off between Sheff Utd and Luton Town, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

The matchup between Sheffield United and Luton Town might not stand out as a highlight fixture on Boxing Day, yet its significance in the relegation battle is immense.

This encounter could very well be a pivotal moment for both teams, potentially determining their fate in either securing their league position or facing relegation at the season’s end.

What TV channel is the game on? Is the match on Prime?

This Boxing Day afternoon Premier League game is live streaming on Amazon Prime in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Currently, both teams are struggling in the bottom three of the table. Despite their lower ranking, Sheffield United is favored at 6/4 odds to delight their supporters with a victory on Boxing Day.

They have demonstrated their scoring capabilities in five of their last six matches, including netting three goals against the league leaders Arsenal, which may boost their confidence in challenging their underdog status in this crucial match.

As December draws to a close, this match is shaping up to be critically important for relegation considerations.

Sheffield United, under the leadership of Chris Wilder, who recently returned as manager, have garnered four points from three games.

They narrowly missed a victory against Aston Villa last Friday, a performance that indicates a significant improvement in team organization compared to their time under Paul Heckingbottom.

Despite Villa’s dominant possession stats, Sheffield United effectively absorbed the pressure and managed to create substantial opportunities through counterattacks.

Luton Town, priced at 2/1, should not be underestimated as they have shown a notable improvement in recent performances.