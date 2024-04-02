Is Portsmouth v Derby on TV? Where to watch live streaming

In a top of the table League One showdown at Fratton Park, leaders Portsmouth aim to solidify their top spot by defeating second-placed Derby.

With a five-point lead and a game in hand, Portsmouth is well-positioned to clinch the Championship promotion and possibly the title.

Pompey’s impressive streak of form, unbeaten in 13 matches and without a league loss since mid-January, puts them in a formidable position at the top of the table.

What TV channel is the game on?

Sky Sports Football will be broadcasting the game on Sky Channel 403. Kick off time for the Portsmouth v Derby game is 20:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Fratton Park.

Derby, with seven wins in their last ten games, will certainly pose a threat but the Rams face a tough trip to the league leaders.

Portsmouth, edging closer to the League One title, can further their lead with a win against their closest rivals tonight.

Pompey’s outstanding form, evident in a 13-game unbeaten run with ten victories, has seen them draw only against Oxford, Charlton, and Blackpool.

Under John Mousinho’s guidance, Portsmouth has secured five consecutive home league wins and back-to-back victories against fellow promotion contenders Peterborough and Wycombe.

The Rams, while strong recently with five wins in their last six league games, has stumbled in recent away matches, losing at Barnsley and Northampton.

Their away record, dropping points in four of their last seven games, will be tested at Fratton Park, where Portsmouth boasts 13 wins in 19 games with an impressive goal tally.

The previous encounter between these teams at Pride Park ended in a 1-1 draw, but Derby managed only one shot on target, suggesting they were fortunate to secure a point.

Portsmouth’s offensive prowess, especially at home with 15 goals in five consecutive wins, indicates a high-scoring game could be on the cards.

Portsmouth has struggled to keep clean sheets, maintaining only six in their last 13 matches and just one in their last 11 home league games. This defensive vulnerability gives Derby confidence that they can find the net in this crucial title clash.

