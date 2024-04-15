Is Chelsea vs Everton on TV? Where to watch coverage of game

Chelsea is gearing up to host Everton in a Premier League showdown in West London on Monday evening.

Sean Dyche is desperate for points as his Toffees side battle the drop and the threat of a points deduction.

On the field, the team struggles to score while conceding too many goals. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has managed two goals in recent matches, with one being a penalty and the other unintentionally deflecting off him from a goalkeeper’s clearance.

Chelsea’s inconsistency has been evident in their recent five league matches (D, W, D, W, D). Despite a thrilling win against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, they could only muster a draw against Sheffield United.

Live streaming information

The match is broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK. If you live outside the United Kingdom you can still watch via beIN Sports, Viaplay or Arena Sport.

Kick off time for this is at 8:00PM from Stamford Bridge,Chelsea. You can also use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from the kick off.

The Blues have become quite the spectacle for neutrals, with each of their last seven games yielding at least four goals.

Cole Palmer has emerged as threat this season and is excelling at goal-scoring. He recently tallied his 14th, 15th, and 16th league goals in a match against Manchester United and added an assist at Bramall Lane.

Everton, battling to remain in the Premier League, suffered another setback with a 2-point deduction, pushing them down to sixteenth despite a recent 1-0 victory over Burnley.

Their prospects don’t look bright, considering their long-standing winless streak at Stamford Bridge since 1994, coupled with their nine-game winless run on the road across all competitions.

Anticipating another captivating match at Stamford Bridge, Everton might settle for a draw given their dismal record at Chelsea and on the road this season.

The stats don’t lie though – Chelsea are facing an opponent that hasn’t kept a clean sheet since a late January match against Burnley.

