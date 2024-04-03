Is Brentford v Brighton on TV? Where to watch live streaming

Wednesday night football continues as Brentford take on Brighton in the English Premier League. Read how to watch the match through a live stream today.

Brentford’s recent stretch of seven Premier League games without a victory was almost snapped against Manchester United, a match that ended in a dramatic tie thanks to a late goal by Kristoffer Ajer.

This near-win could provide a morale boost as they prepare for Brighton’s visit on Wednesday.

What TV channel is the game on?

TnT Sports will be broadcasting the game on channel 430 in the UK. Kick off time for the Brentford Brighton game is 19:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Brentford’s Community Stadium.

Brighton, faces a decline in their performances in their away games but showed promise in their narrow loss to Liverpool, a team contending for the title.

A better display on their travel gives them hope for securing three crucial points in their pursuit of a European competition slot.

After impressing against Manchester United, Brentford is yet to secure a win in their last seven league games, hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone with only a five-point margin.

Their defensive struggles are apparent, with 55 goals conceded this season.

Thomas Frank’s Brentford has managed only one clean sheet in the past 22 matches, yet their offensive efforts against United were strong enough to suggest a possible victory over Brighton if they can capitalize on their scoring opportunities.

Brighton’s recent form has been unsteady, particularly in away games, suffering six losses in their last seven. Their early-season away wins over Wolves and Manchester United are a distant memory, with only two successful outings since then.

