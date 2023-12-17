Home - News - Is Brentford v Aston Villa live streaming on TV?

How to watch the Premier League kick off between Brentford and Aston Villa, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and stream information.

With their sights firmly set on clinching a top-four Premier League finish in the New Year, Aston Villa will look to continue their red-hot winning streak when they travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford on Sunday.

Villa head into Sunday’s contest in the capital unbeaten in five games, winning four of them, which includes victories over Manchester City and Arsenal on their last two Premier League outings. The Villa sit third in the Premier League table, having lost just once since returning from the September break.

What TV channel is the match on?

The match is not live streaming unfortunately in the United Kingdom either on Sky Sports or TnT Sports, and is not on Sky Sports Main Event. You can access via the European Sports Network, Viaplay Sports and Arena Sports.

Sunday offer – Get £2 in Free Bets for every goal scored at Anfield

Its Liverpool v Manchester Utd today – Bet £10 on the pre-match at Anfield with Bet365 and get a £2 Free Bet for each goal scored during the game (kick off at 4.30PM).

*Pre-match single bets and Bet Builders only. Offer capped at a maximum of five goals (maximum £10 in Bet Credits). Free Bets paid as Bet Credits and added to your account within 48 hours. New and eligible customers only. Bet restrictions, time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration Required. 18+begambleaware #ad

The 1-1 stalemate away to Zrinjski Mostar in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night was underwhelming, but Unai Emery rightfully put out a weakened side with his side already through to the last 16, so the first-team legs should not suffer as a result.

Brentford injuries piling up

Brentford, meanwhile, are battling a bit of a crisis in the forward department, with star strikers Bryan Mbeumo (ankle injury) and Ivan Toney (suspended) absent from the side for a prolonged period.

The Bees has a bit of a disaster last time out, limping to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of relegation scrappers Sheffield United.

Thomas Frankl’s side are in need of a much-needed lift, having slipped out the top-half after losing four of their past five top-flight games.