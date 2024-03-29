Home - News - Is Blackburn Rovers v Ipswich Town on TV? Stream channel details

Where to watch this early evening kick off between Blackburn and Ipswich, including how to watch on TV and where to watch live streaming today.

Ipswich Town will look to keep the pressure on the top two automatic promotion holders when they make the trip to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers in a Good Friday Night Championship contest.

It’s difficult to imagine that before Leeds’ win over Leicester City at the end of February, the Tractor Boys were nine points behind then-leaders Leicester. Yet, we head to the Easter weekend with the gap between first and third down to a single point.

This match is broadcast on the Sky Sports Football channel and Main Event channel in the UK. Kick off time for the game is at the early evening time of 5:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Ewood Park Stadium in Blackburn.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Ipswich went into the March international break on a high as they returned to the win column in splendid style, thrashing a hapless Sheffield Wednesday side 6-0 to bounce back from their surprise 2-1 loss at Cardiff the matchday prior.

Kieran McKenna’s side, who are targeting back-to-back promotions and reaching the Premier League, have won seven of their past eight games and could find themselves at the summit of the Championship table at Easter weekend should results elsewhere turn in their favour.

Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, are coming into Friday’s contest on the back of a goalless stalemate at Middlesbrough in their most recent Championship appearance.

New manager John Eustace is still hunting his first victory since taking over the reins from Jon Dahl Tomasson in February. Blackburn are without a win in their last nine matches and have played an incredible seven draws in that stretch.

Their inability to turn reasonable performances into wins has seen them tumble to 17th in the league table, just three points above the bottom three in a tightly-congested relegation scrap.

