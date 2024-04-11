Is Aston Villa v Lille on TV? Where can I watch a live stream of the game?

All you need to know to watch live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Lille Europa League Conference playoff tonight.

Aston Villa’s initial strong home performance has waned as the season progressed.

With Unai Emery’s impressive record of four European trophies, he’s well-equipped to lead them in the first leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final against Lille at Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Lille coverage, channel and schedule

The Aston Villa Lille match will be televised on TnT Sports 2 Football in the United Kingdom today, with a kick-off time scheduled for 20:00 PM GMT.

Additionally, Bet365 offers a live in-play service starting from the kick-off time at Villa Park, Aston Villa.

To triumph over Lille, who are riding a seven-game unbeaten streak, Aston Villa must bring their best game. Lille’s manager Paulo Fonseca is likely optimistic about his team’s prospects in Birmingham.

What time does the Aston Villa v Lille game kick off?

The Villa Lille match is set for a kick-off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Where can I watch a live stream?

Thursday’s Europa Conference match will be aired live from Villa Park, Birmingham in the UK on TNT Sports Channel, with the coverage starting from 7pm, leading up to the 8pm kick-off.

Villa’s early season success, which briefly positioned them as Premier League title contenders, was largely attributed to their formidable home record.

Their first 15 home games yielded 13 victories and just one defeat.

Form at Villa Park has dipped recently, with four defeats and only three wins in the last eight matches, indicating a vulnerability that could be problematic in a quarter-final, particularly against an in-form team like Lille.

Lille, also known as Les Dogues, have maintained a seven-game unbeaten streak, which includes notable wins against Marseille and Lens, and a tough draw with top-performing Brest.

Fonseca’s team might pose a significant challenge to Villa in this first leg.

Betting on both teams scoring has been successful in Lille’s last five matches, and considering Villa has conceded 18 goals in their last 10 home games – including against Premier League strugglers like Burnley, Sheffield United, and Nottingham Forest – it seems wise to bet on Lille also scoring in Aston.

