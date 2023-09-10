Home - Uncategorized - Ireland v Holland – where to watch live streaming

The Republic of Ireland welcomes the Netherlands for a Euro 2024 qualifying match this Sunday evening. Let’s explore the potential betting opportunities in this upcoming showdown.

Despite their strong performance at the Aviva Stadium, fans might approach the upcoming match against the Netherlands with caution.

Historically, the Dutch have dominated, winning five out of the nine competitive head-to-head matchups since 1980 (D3, L1).

To add to the concern, the Netherlands recently defeated Greece 3-0, a team that is just one spot below the Republic of Ireland in the FIFA rankings.

This victory marked the second win in three qualifying games for Ronald Koeman’s squad (L1), who head to Dublin with an impressive away record to maintain.

On the other hand, Ireland struggled against France last Thursday, losing the match due to their inability to convert opportunities into goals.

Stephen Kenny’s squad is in urgent need of points but faces a daunting challenge against a Netherlands team that is in top form.

While the home-field advantage might offer Ireland a slight edge and even a chance to score, we believe that the Netherlands will ultimately prove too strong for the Boys in Green.

Excluding tournament finals, they’ve suffered only one defeat on foreign soil in the past two years (W5, D2).

Given this track record, the Oranje are likely to be confident about securing another win as they aim to qualify for the finals in Germany, where they’ll be keen to improve upon a somewhat disappointing history—making it to the quarter-finals just once since 2004.