Ireland v Greece live streaming

The Republic of Ireland is set to face Greece at the iconic Aviva Stadium in Dublin. With a shaky performance in the qualifiers, Ireland unfortunately fell short in their last two matches.

Currently, Ireland has secured only three points from five games, making the journey to the top two positions in Group B a challenging endeavor.

Greece, on the other hand, holds a joint third position with The Netherlands in the Group, both teams amassing nine points. However, the Dutch side still has an unplayed match.

A positive outcome away from home is essential for Greece if they aim to stamp their ticket to next year’s Euros.

Republic of Ireland live stream TV channel news

For viewers in the UK and Ireland, the match will be aired on RTE 2 and Viaplay Sports 1. Those interested in streaming can tune into the RTE Player.

Republic of Ireland live stream match information

Date: Friday, 13th October 2023

Kick-off: 7:45 PM (UK Time)

Tournament: European Football Championship qualifiers 2024

Greece: Nova Sports Start

USA: Vix

India: Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Optus Sport

Republic of Ireland Men’s Football National Team form

The Netherlands (Loss)

France (Loss)

Gibraltar (Win)

Greece (Loss)

France (Loss)

Greece Men’s Football National Team form

Gibraltar (Win)

The Netherlands (Loss)

France (Loss)

Republic of Ireland (Win)

Lithuania (Draw)