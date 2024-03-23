Home - News - Ireland v Belgium live – what tv channel is the game on

Where to watch this international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Belgium, using online streaming through your mobile or tv.

Euro 2024-bound Belgium and the Republic of Ireland get their 2024 calendars underway with a friendly international at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday.

At a time when the Red Devils’ begin to ramp up their preparations for this summer’s finals in Germany, their struggling hosts are without a manager in the dugout and seek some optimism as they look to rebuild following a disappointing qualification campaign.

Live streams and tv channel

The match is televised on DAZN and RTL in Belgium today. Kick off time for the game is 5:00PM. You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Mocked in the wider football world for their underperformance at major tournaments despite boasting a golden generation, Belgium have finally been going on a great run of results, winning each of their last six games, and look like a resurgent force set to buck the trend under new boss Domenico Tedesco, who is unbeaten ten games into his tenure (8W, 2D).

The hosts haven’t been in action since the November international break, where they thrashed Azerbaijan 5-0 to top Group F of the Euro 2024 qualification.

The visitors, on the other hand, are coming off the back of a disastrous European Championship qualifying campaign in which they only recorded two victories out of eight games, both against minnows Gibraltar, while they also played out a lacklustre 1-1 draw with New Zealand in a friendly in November.

Those results surprisingly marked the end of Stephen Kenny’s tenure after three-and-a-half years in the job as Ireland boss.

Former Manchester United defender John O’Shea has joined on an interim basis, trying to make his impact on the team and maybe land the position full-time.

