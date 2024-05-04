Home - News - Ipswich vs Huddersfield – 4th May 2024 live streaming

Ipswich Town go into the final match of the season at home against Huddersfield and while their position – second place in the table – looks somewhat secure, there is a chance that Leeds, who sit 3 points behind, could jump them if something goes terribly wrong.

Unlikely as it is, stranger things have happened in football.

Huddersfield on the other hand look set for relegation.

In 23rd place and two points behind Birmingham (three behind Plymouth) the goal difference is enough to ensure they are dropping a division this weekend.

Where can I watch on tv?

The match is live on tv in the UK on Sky Sports Football channel. You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Portman Road Stadium, Ipswich.

Ipswich won away at Coventry last time out and need only a point to go up to the Premier League so will likely keep things simple, and while it may seem like Huddersfield have nothing to play for this is football, and they will go into this wishing to see the season out with a win.

What time does the broadcast coverage start?

The match is scheduled for 12:30 on Sat 4 May. Coverage and live updates from Portman Road in Ipswich will commence from the start of the game.

The likelihood of that is slim given the strength of the home side at the moment.

Our tip – Ipswich 3, Huddersfield 0