Ipswich v Sunderland live streaming – where to watch online TV

Where to watch the Saturday evening kick off between Ipswich Town and Sunderland FC, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Ipswich Town will be aiming to snap a five-game winless skid when they take on playoff hopefuls Sunderland at the Portman Road Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Following an excellent start to Ipswich’s Championship season, it seems as if the Tractor has slowed down a bit for Kieran McKenna’s men, who have not won in the past five games, and suddenly automatic promotion is no longer a certainty.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised on Sky Sports Football Channel and Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom today. You can live updates on the football section of the BBC website. Kick off time for the match is 5:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s in play service from the Ipswich Town’s Portman Road Stadium.

What once looked to be only the play-off leftovers remaining after Leicester and Ipswich raced to the top two pacesetting places is no longer the scenario, and the Tractor Boys now run the risk of being hunted down by the chasing pack.

Kieran McKenna’s side did return to winning ways last weekend, though, with a 3-1 victory away at AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup third round, but the promotion push has to be their first priority this season as they look to revive their form once again with a positive result against Sunderland this weekend.

Sunderland, meanwhile, will be licking their wounds off the back of a disappointing 3-0 FA Cup third round defeat to rivals Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light in the first Tyne-Wear derby in over eight years.

The Black Cats have performed much better in the Championship under their new boss Michael Beale, and they currently sit sixth in the league table as they look to keep seventh-placed Hull City at arm’s length in the race for the final playoff spot, with the Tigers’ just a point behind the Wearside outfit.

