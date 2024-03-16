Home - News - Ipswich v Sheff Wed TV channel, live stream, where to watch

Where to watch the match between Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday on TV in the UK, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

This Saturday in the EFL Championship, high flying Ipswich Town will host a struggling Sheffield Wednesday team at Portman Road as the EFL Championship race hots up.

The Tractor Boys impressive seven-game unbeaten streak came to an end with a 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City last week in what was seen as a bit of an upset.

The match was evenly matched until Kieffer Moore opened the scoring in the 79th minute. The game’s climax saw Ryan Wintle equalize during injury time, followed by Callum O’Dowda clinching the win shortly afterward.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not scheduled for live broadcast in the UK due to Championship broadcast restrictions. You can get live updates on social media channels and Sky Sports Newsdesk.

Kick off time for this is at 3:00PM from Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich Alternatively you can use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from the Stadium from the kick off.

Sheffield Wednesday also experienced a setback in their hunt to avoid relegation, halting their four-game winning run with a 2-0 loss at home to Leeds United.

This defeat kept them in the relegation zone, at 23rd place with 38 points, three behind 17th-placed Plymouth Argyle so there’s everything to play for in this one.

Ipswich has slipped to third in the standings, now four points behind leaders Leicester City with every point vital in their bid for a return to the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys have been formidable in recent league matches, winning six of their last seven and netting 19 goals in the process.

Kieran McKenna side are a tough team to beat at home and they also score a bagful of goals.

Ipswich have scored two or more goals in 16 of their 18 home Championship matches this season, and have only lost once at home in the league, so this looks like a difficult trip for Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday have picked up their form and results. The Owls experienced their first league defeat after a streak of wins, with a recent dip in scoring.

Their away form in 2024 has been concerning, with four losses, only four goals scored, and 14 conceded.

Anything other than three points would be seen as dropped points for Ipswich today.

