Ipswich v QPR live stream, what TV channel to watch

Where to watch this Championship kick off this evening between high flying Ipswich Town and QPR, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Ipswich Town will be looking to snap a three-game winless run when they play host to Queens Park Rangers at Portman Road for a Friday night Championship showdown.

The Tractor Boys come into this clash on the back of salvaging a point late in stoppage time as the top-of-the-table clash against Leicester City at Portman Road on Boxing Day finished in a 1-1 draw.

It looked as if the Foxes’ would extend their lead at the summit to nine points as the game entered the 93rd minute, with Enzo Maresca’s side leading thanks to Stephy Mavididi’s wonderful first-half curler.

Is the game on TV?

The Ipswich QPR game is not live streaming on Sky Sports Football or TnT Football channels in the United Kingdom. You can get live match updates from Sky Sports News Desk. Kick off time is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Ipswich Town’s Portman Road Stadium.

Ipswich salvaged a fortuitous point as Sam Morsy’s strike took the deflection off defender Jannik Vestergaard to beat Foxes’ shot-stopper Mads Hermansen in goal.

The result helped Kieran McKenna’s side recover from a 4-0 thrashing at Leeds three days earlier, and kept them in touch with the Championship pacesetters whilst maintaining a decent five-point gap to Southampton in third.

On the other hand, QPR have had a tough festive period, as they are without a win in their past five games. Marti Cifuentes’ troops travel to Portman Road off the back of three consecutive defeats and are currently sit in the dreaded relegation zone, five points from safety spots as they attempt to end a torrid 2023 on a positive note on Friday.