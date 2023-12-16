Home - News - Ipswich v Norwich live streaming

Ipswich Town is set to face Norwich City in an eagerly anticipated early kick-off match in the EFL Championship on Saturday lunchtime.

As the season progresses, both Ipswich and Norwich will be eager to capitalize on this opportunity to improve their standings in the Championship table.

Currently enjoying a four-game winning streak, Ipswich Town aims to keep up the momentum and put pressure on Leicester City at the top of the league. Norwich City, positioned 11th, has shown inconsistency, though they secured a win against Sheffield Wednesday at home last weekend.

TV Channel Information

The Ipswich Town v Norwich City game is live on Sky Sports Main Event or the Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom. Kick off time is at 12.30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s in play service from Portman Road

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The match is scheduled for Saturday, 16th December 2023, with a kick-off time of 12:30 PM UK time.

This EFL Championship 2023/24 fixture can be viewed on Sky Sports Football and Main Event in the UK, with live streaming available on Sky Go UK.

Ipswich Town’s recent form has been impressive, with victories over Watford FC, Middlesbrough FC, Coventry City, Millwall FC, and a loss to West Bromwich Albion.

Norwich City’s form has been mixed, with a win against Sheffield Wednesday, a draw with Preston North End FC, wins over Bristol City FC and Queens Park Rangers FC, and a loss to Watford FC.

Our team for the derby 🟡 pic.twitter.com/MBMRtaKcns — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 16, 2023

Key players to watch in this matchup include Borja Sainz from Norwich City, who shone in their last game against Sheffield Wednesday, contributing a goal and an assist.

For Ipswich Town, Samy Morsy’s standout performances have been pivotal, including scoring the winning goal in their last match.