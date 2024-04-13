Home - Interviews - Ipswich v Middlesbrough : TV Channel, Coverage and live schedule

With four games left to play, the three-horse Championship title race looks set to go down to the wire, with Ipswich Town hosting playoff hopefuls Middlesbrough in a pivotal encounter at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.

Where to watch live streaming

The Ipswich Middlesbrough match is not televised on Sky Sports Football or Main Event (Channel 401) this evening. Kick off time for the game is 15:00PM.

I also use Bet365’s live in play service which goes live from Portman Road from the kick off time.

The Tractor Boys are coming into this clash against Middlesbrough off the back of a goalless draw at home as they were unable to make their dominance count and breach a reinvigorated Watford rearguard.

Kieran McKenna’s side have now failed to win consecutive league games, and missed out on the opportunity to further bolster their automatic promotion hopes, with both rivals Leeds United and Leicester City failing to accrue three points too.

As for Middlesbrough, they also played out a draw in their most recent fixture, having rallied from behind to salvage a point on the road against Hull City in a 2-2 thriller as Finn Azaz netted the all-important strike to keep Boro alive in the race for play-off football.

That means Michael Carrick’s troops have now gone eight league outings without a loss but are still six points shy of sixth-placed Norwich City. The in-form Teesiders are perfectly capable of adding to their tally and frustrating a desperate Ipswich side here.

