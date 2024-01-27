Home - News - Ipswich v Maidstone – Where to watch live streaming

Where to watch this Saturday lunchtime FA Cup kick off between Ipswich Town and Maidstone Utd, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town will take a pause from their promotion push when they play host to the final non-league side left in the competition, Maidstone United of the National League South, at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.

It’s fair to say that the Tractor Boys have a bigger fish to fry than a deep FA Cup run as they look to reach English football’s promised land.

Kieran McKenna’s chargers salvaged a point at the King Power Stadium against Championship leaders Leicester City on Monday evening to climb back into the top two and the automatic promotion places.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Ipswich is televised on BBC1 and also via the BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 12:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from Ipswich Town’s Portman Road Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

They have only won two of their last eight games in all competitions, so they have had a bit of a slump over the past month or so, and they now look set for a battle royale with the likes of Southampton and Leeds for the top two spots in the business stretch of the season.

Having said that, the Suffolk-based side have been handed a favourable FA Cup fourth round tie against non-league Maidstone United and would like to avoid an upset even with a heavily-rotated side.

After entering the competition in the second qualifying round, the Kent side had to win six games to reach this stage, kicking off their winning streak with a 4-1 victory on the road against ninth-tier Steyning Town.

They notably overcame League Two side Barrow 2-1 at home in the second round and League One play-off contenders Stevenage 1-0 in round three.

The visitors’ currently occupy fifth place in the National League South, albeit just three points adrift of second-place Worthing in a closely-fought play-off chasing pack behind runaway leaders Yeovil.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.