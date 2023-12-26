Home - News - Ipswich v Leicester live streaming – where to watch on TV

How to watch this top of the table Championship clash between Ipswich Town and Leicester City, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

The latest mouth watering item on the festive Championship menu is a top-of-the-table clash between Leicester City and Ipswich Town, who lock horns in Boxing Day’s headline encounter at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys are now halfway through their campaign, and deservedly sit second in the table after a blistering run of form, with home fans dreaming of back-to-back promotions and a long-awaited return to the Premier League following a 22-year absence.

What TV channel is the game on?

This second evening kick off from the Championship is live streaming on Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Ipswich’s Portman Road.

Kieran McKenna’s troops come into Tuesday’s clash, having looked slightly off-the-pace of late. They are winless in their past five games and are now six points adrift of their opponents, while Leeds United and Southampton are on their tails.

The hosts’ weren’t at the races last time out in the Championship as they suffered a 4-0 demolition job at the hands of third-placed Leeds United at Elland Road.

They will aim to return to winning ways in front of their home crowd on Boxing Day, as they boast a strong record on home soil, earning nine wins and a draw from 11 games, but this will be their toughest test yet.

The Foxes, meanwhile, continued their imperious form last time out, and extended their winning run to five games, as they claimed a 3-0 victory over Rotherham United.

Following an uneventful first-half, they came alive after the break, with Patson Daka scoring twice and Cesare Casadei also getting on the scoresheet.