Ipswich v Fulham live streaming Carabao Cup, kick off time and TV channel

Championship high flyers Ipswich Town welcome Fulham to Portman Road tonight in a game which could give a few clues as to the Tractor Boys Premier League potential.

Under Kieran McKenna’s management, Ipswich’s home games have produced an astonishing average of 4.67 goals per match.

The Ipswich v Fulham game is not available to watch in the UK tonight. Viaplay Sports have the rights to broadcast the game live throughout Scandanavia.

Ipswich’s recent results includes two thrilling matches with seven goals each, one with six goals, and three games with five goals, all occurring within the last two months.

The last time Ipswich didn’t score at least three goals at home was in mid-August, and they have consistently scored a minimum of two goals in every match this campaign.

We could be in for treat under the flood lights tonight.

With an impressive record of 11 wins, one draw, and one loss in 13 Championship matches, Tractor Boys’ manager Kieran McKenna has truly revitalized the Ipswich squad.

McKenna, a Northern Irish coach with prior experience at Manchester United and working with young players at Tottenham Hotspur, has certainly undergone a commendable apprenticeship in football coaching.

All signs are pointing towards a triumphant return to the Premier League for Ipswich, and the Cottagers will not be looking forward to a midweek clash under the lights at Portman Road in early November.

Ipswich, especially on their home turf and given their current form, certainly stand as equals to most teams, making this an ideal opportunity for them to advance in the competition and claim a Premier League scalp.